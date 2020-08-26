1/1
Denice BLUNT
BLUNT, Denice F. Age 63, of Dayton, OH, unexpectedly transitioned on Monday, August 17, 2020. She worked at the Dayton VA Medical Center for 32 years. She had 2 children; 2 grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends. Private memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. Third St., Dayton OH 45417, Brother Roger Henderson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, at the funeral home for a walk-through viewing beginning at 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
