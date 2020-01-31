Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deniis MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deniis MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deniis MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Dennis Born March 10, 1951 in Middletown, Ohio to Lloyd and Mildred Miller. Passed away January 28 2020 age 68. He is survived by his wife Betty, a loving mother Mildred N. Miller, one son Lloyd Miller, three daughters Amber Gray (Kris), April Burt (Jay Helmes), and Jennifer Miller, one sister Denise Dennison (Seg), grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 2, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-3pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deniis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -