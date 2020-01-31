|
MILLER, Dennis Born March 10, 1951 in Middletown, Ohio to Lloyd and Mildred Miller. Passed away January 28 2020 age 68. He is survived by his wife Betty, a loving mother Mildred N. Miller, one son Lloyd Miller, three daughters Amber Gray (Kris), April Burt (Jay Helmes), and Jennifer Miller, one sister Denise Dennison (Seg), grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 2, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-3pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020