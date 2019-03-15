BERGER, Denis Lee Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at The Traditions of Beavercreek. He was born in Versailles, OH on March 20, 1926 , the son of Ernest and Josephine (Hole) Berger, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Frances (Toth) Berger and his sister, Alice Shumaker. Denis is survived by his four children, Denis M. and wife, Linda Berger, Michael and wife, Susan Berger, Mark and wife, Annamarie Berger, Suzanne and husband, Jim McKinney; a brother, Don and wife, Mary Lou Berger; 11 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Denis was a long time member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Kiser Alumni Association and the U.D. Senior Flyers and was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Sienna. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served with the 191st Tank Battalion during WW II. Denis retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber after a 42 year career as a District Sales Manager in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave with Father Ethan Moore as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary