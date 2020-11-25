Denise D. Bertsch, age 64 of Hamilton, passed away onSunday, November 22, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1956, in Oxnard, CA, the daughter of Jack and Janet (nee Burton) Bertsch. Denise worked at Don Cisle Construction in NewMiami for 24 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Denise is survived by two daughters Michelle Brewer (John Wells) and Kelly (Lane) Gabbard; six grandchildrenBrady (Sierra Evans) Brewer, Dylan (Joslin Van Kirk) Brewer, Cody Brewer, Shelby Brewer, Zachary (Hannah) Gabbard, and Lex (fiancé Angie Kerth) Gabbard; eight great-grandchildren Destini, Hayden, McKenzie, Sophia, Preslee, Braxton, Zoey, and Nova; four brothers Danny (Brenda) Bertsch, David (Lori) Bertsch, Deron (Joann) Bertsch, and Dustin (Jackie) Bertsch; two sisters Diane Bertsch, and Debbie (Dave) Bowling. Shealso leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield isserving the family. Online condolences can be made at



