Denise BERTSCH
1956 - 2020
BERTSCH, Denise D.

Denise D. Bertsch, age 64 of Hamilton, passed away on

Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1956, in Oxnard, CA, the daughter of Jack and Janet (nee Burton) Bertsch. Denise worked at Don Cisle Construction in New

Miami for 24 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Denise is survived by two daughters Michelle Brewer (John Wells) and Kelly (Lane) Gabbard; six grandchildren

Brady (Sierra Evans) Brewer, Dylan (Joslin Van Kirk) Brewer, Cody Brewer, Shelby Brewer, Zachary (Hannah) Gabbard, and Lex (fiancé Angie Kerth) Gabbard; eight great-grandchildren Destini, Hayden, McKenzie, Sophia, Preslee, Braxton, Zoey, and Nova; four brothers Danny (Brenda) Bertsch, David (Lori) Bertsch, Deron (Joann) Bertsch, and Dustin (Jackie) Bertsch; two sisters Diane Bertsch, and Debbie (Dave) Bowling. She

also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is

serving the family. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Memories & Condolences
