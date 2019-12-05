|
HALL (Kotch), Denise Clarissa 60, of Riverside, OH, passed away on 3 December 2019. Denise was born in Detroit, Michigan to Clarence & Irene Kotch on 13 April 1959. She graduated from St. Andrews High School in Detroit in 1977. She married Dennis Hall on 5 Sept 1981 in Decatur, GA. She graduated from GA Tech in 1981 with a degree in Electrical Engineering where she was commissioned in the USAF as a 2nd Lieutenant. She served as a space systems research engineer/project manager and intelligence analyst for the USAF; at Los Angeles AFB, CA (1982-1986, & 1992-1997) and Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (1986-1992 & 1997-2003). She retired as a major after 21+ years on active duty. She continued her government service as a civilian engineer at the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright Patterson AFB from 2003- 2019. She was an active member of the St. Adalbert Catholic Church and served on the parish council. She was a foodie and wino that loved to travel, cook, and explore wines from around the world. She was an active member of the Dayton and Springfield chapters of the American Wine Society. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. Denise is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Kotch and mother, Irene (Krol) Kotch of Detroit, MI. Denise is survived by her husband, Dennis Hall of Riverside, OH. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Kotch) Kuehn and her husband, Todd Kuehn; nephew, Spenser Kuehn and niece, Madison Kuehn of Livonia, MI; brother, Clarence "Sonny" Kotch and his wife, Tina (Hradowsky) Kotch; nieces, Sommer and Hannah Kotch of New Hudson, MI. She is also survived by nephews, Addison and Kirby Callan, and niece, Carly Callan, children of Jim and Lisa (Hall) Callan (sister-in-law) of Cary, NC. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be given to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1212 St. Adalbert Ave. Dayton, OH 45404 or Glen Helen Raptor Center, 1075 OH-343, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. The family of Denise Hall wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the WPAFB Cancer Care Clinic and Hospice of Dayton. Also, thanks and love to our church (St. Adalbert Catholic Church and First Church of Christ-Fairborn), work (NASIC) and wino friends. A reception and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd Dayton, OH 45424. Everyone is encouraged to wear festive clothes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1212 St. Adalbert Ave. Dayton, OH 45404. Burial will be at a future date at Calvary Cemetery; Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019