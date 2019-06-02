|
MOORE, Denise Marie Age 54 of Kettering, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 following a battle with cancer. She was born December 6, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Russell and Marlene Dunlavey. She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Dunlavey; sister, Rhonda Ware; and son-in-law, Cody Bryan. Denise is survived by her children, Megan Bryan (John Lodge), Kristen Moore (Nathan Garvey), Jeremy Moore, Kaitlyn Moore; grandchildren, Kaydence, Ian and Tanner Bryan, Carter and Jackson Robinson and one grandson on the way; mother, Marlene Dunlavey; brother, Matt (Kathleen) Dunlavey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer South Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
