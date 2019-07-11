|
|
HELSINGER, Denita M. Age 55, Eaton, Ohio died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at McCullough Hyde Hospital, Oxford. She is survived by her husband, Jerry and three daughters, Chantelle Jennings, Larissa Blevins and Katie Colwell. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Please view the full obituary at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019