Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Resources
More Obituaries for Denita HELSINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denita HELSINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denita HELSINGER Obituary
HELSINGER, Denita M. Age 55, Eaton, Ohio died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at McCullough Hyde Hospital, Oxford. She is survived by her husband, Jerry and three daughters, Chantelle Jennings, Larissa Blevins and Katie Colwell. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Please view the full obituary at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now