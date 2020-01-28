|
ANUSZEWSKI, Dennis E. 61, formerly of Springfield, passed away in Columbus, Ohio. Dennis was born February 8, 1958 in Camden, South Carolina to Eugene and Dolores (Tremmel) Anuszewski. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by three siblings, Chris Anuszewski, Eugenia (Bob) Baker, Sr. and Cara (Lamar) Neal; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mark; and a nephew, Nathen. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020