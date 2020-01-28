Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Dennis Anuszewski Obituary
ANUSZEWSKI, Dennis E. 61, formerly of Springfield, passed away in Columbus, Ohio. Dennis was born February 8, 1958 in Camden, South Carolina to Eugene and Dolores (Tremmel) Anuszewski. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by three siblings, Chris Anuszewski, Eugenia (Bob) Baker, Sr. and Cara (Lamar) Neal; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mark; and a nephew, Nathen. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
