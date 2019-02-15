ARNOLD, Dennis R. Age 65, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on February 12, 2019 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on September 29, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Donald and Lorraine (Loch) Arnold. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Gayle) Arnold; sister, Donna Arnold; nephews, Matthew (Amanda) Arnold and their children, Austin and Kolton and Scott (Jessica) Arnold and their children, Blake and Kelly; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family of Dennis would like to give a special thanks and love to the many family and friends who cannot be here especially the loved ones in Tennessee. Also the family would like to thank the staff at Easter Seals Tri-State on Symmes Road in Fairfield; the techs, nurses, and staff at Fresenius Medical Care on Dixie Highway in Fairfield; and the nurses and staff on floor 3A and 3rd floor ICU at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. Visitation will be held at Macedonia Christian Church, 2787 California Road, Okeana, OH 45053 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easter Seals Tri-State, 3400 Symmes Road, Fairfield, OH 45015 and to Morgan Twp. Fire Department, 3141 Chapel Road, Box 4, Okeana, OH 45053. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary