CHEATHAM, Dennis P. "Denny" age 75, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Denny was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He graduated from Colonel White High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Denny worked for 46 years at WHIO as a videographer for Channel 7, where he won 3 Emmy's. He was inducted into the Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He enjoyed his job, the early morning calls to get to a news story, the people he worked with, the first-responders he met, and friends he made at all the places where he was a regular customer. Denny shared special memories about the many trips he took covering stories in the United States and overseas with anyone who would ask. He was probably best known for his wit and his "pleasant" disposition. Denny was devoted to and cherished his beloved wife of 41 years, Joan, who preceded him in death in 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Doris Cheatham; sister & brother-in-law, Thomasine & Jack Beard; and niece, Kathy Nelson. He is survived by his brother, William (Karen) Cheatham, nieces, Candice (Mike) Hadden & Lisa Honrath; nephews, Jack (Margaret) Beard, Kevin Beard, Billy Cheatham & Daniel Nelson; several great-nieces & great-nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 7 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with John Beard officiating. Committal service Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 PM until service time. The family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for him at Good Sam, Grandview, Miami Valley and Kettering Hospitals. A special thank you to Dr. Louis Heckman and the staff at Lincoln Park Manor for their loving care and kindness and to his caring neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Denny's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020