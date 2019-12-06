Home

DEEL, Dennis K. 59, of South Vienna, passed away Sunday, December 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada, while on vacation with his wife. Dennis was born April 5, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, to Eugene and Betty (Mullins) Deel. He was the owner and founder of Deel Distributing, a family-owned and operated business. He enjoyed golfing with his children, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peggy (Martin) Deel; three children, Natalie (Zach) Nielsen, Jacob Deel and Adam (Olivia) Deel; three grandchildren, Maggie, Lucy, and Theo; a brother, Tim (Kim) Deel; a sister, Libby (Scott) Wells; father-in-law, Richard Martin; sister-in-law, Joyce (Jeff) Walden; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Martin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 4:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
