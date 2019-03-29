FINN, Dennis It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Finn announces his passing on March 26th 2019. He bravely bore the hardships of a debilitating disease. Dennis was the son of John and Helen Finn and was born in Chicago, IL on November 5th 1942. His loving sister Adrienne Stefka (Frank) and their family will mourn his passing. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 53yrs Patricia, his children Beth, Brian, Kevin (Brooke) and Katie (Nate). He will also be lovingly remembered by his twelve wonderful grandchildren: Colin, Quin, Kennedy, Emma, Alex, Kyle, Cole, Madden, Regan, Ethan, Emily and Finn. A celebration of Dennis's life will be held on April 1st with Mass at noon preceded by a visitation time at 10:30. This will take place at St Mary's of the Assumption Church located at 9579 Yankee Road in Springboro. Dennis was a passionate N.D. fan. He loved good friends, good wine & food, the hotter the better. But his greatest love was his family. He enjoyed sports, raking piles of leaves for leaf parties with his grandchildren; hiding Easter eggs and building roaring fires in his fireplace. Home was his favorite place to be. Dennis was a Catholic man with a strong faith. He was active in his church which involved several youth ministries, helping with retreats and prayer groups. He was also a reader at Mass, a Eucharistic Minister and served on numerous parish councils. Our family wishes to thank the wonderful health care professionals who so kindly cared for Dennis at Kettering Medical Center, KMC's Inpatient Rehab, Kingston Rehab Facility and . A special thanks to Brit Clark and Phil Fershee who made this time more bearable. If you wish to make a donation in Dennis' name please make to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary