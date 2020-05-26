|
|
GEHRING, Dennis V. Age 94, of Springfield, Ohio and formerly of Batesville Indiana, died May 18, 2020. Born December 31, 1925 in Oldenburg Indiana, he is the son of Eleanor (Nee: Haverkos) and Joseph Gehring. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29th, at Holy Family Church in Oldenburg, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Prell-Bland American Legion Post #271 or the Ripley County V.F.W. Post #3183 and sent to the funeral home (Weigel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 36, Batesville, IN, 47006). For online condolences and complete notice go to www.weigelfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2020