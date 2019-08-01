Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
3426 W. Second St.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
3426 W. Second St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis HAGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis HAGGINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis HAGGINS Obituary
HAGGINS, Dennis "Dale" Age 62, departed this earthly life unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019. A native of Lenox, GA, and Dayton resident many years. Dale as he was known was a veteran of the U.S. Army and self-employed as a skilled carpenter and builder. Preceded in death by his parents, Jonnie and Beatrice Hagans, sisters, Doris Buckly Calloway and Early B. Calloway, and grandson, Isiah Haggins. Dale is survived by 5 daughters, Camilla Harris, Brandy and Shanaya Haggins, Mateika Wade, and Keisha Birdsong; 3 sons, Rodrick Brooks, Isiah and Joshua Haggins; loving and devoted companion of 25 years, Gaynell Durham; 24 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Jonnie Mae Swain, Izell Jackson, Wilma Hagans and Lua Bryan; 6 brothers, Alvin Hagins, Jonny Calloway, Sonny Calloway, Roy Calloway, Eddie Calloway and Alton Hagins. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019, New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Visitation 10 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now