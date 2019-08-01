|
HAGGINS, Dennis "Dale" Age 62, departed this earthly life unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019. A native of Lenox, GA, and Dayton resident many years. Dale as he was known was a veteran of the U.S. Army and self-employed as a skilled carpenter and builder. Preceded in death by his parents, Jonnie and Beatrice Hagans, sisters, Doris Buckly Calloway and Early B. Calloway, and grandson, Isiah Haggins. Dale is survived by 5 daughters, Camilla Harris, Brandy and Shanaya Haggins, Mateika Wade, and Keisha Birdsong; 3 sons, Rodrick Brooks, Isiah and Joshua Haggins; loving and devoted companion of 25 years, Gaynell Durham; 24 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Jonnie Mae Swain, Izell Jackson, Wilma Hagans and Lua Bryan; 6 brothers, Alvin Hagins, Jonny Calloway, Sonny Calloway, Roy Calloway, Eddie Calloway and Alton Hagins. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019, New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Visitation 10 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019