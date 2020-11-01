Lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home in Kettering, OH. He was a 1957 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and a 1965 graduate of Indiana University School of Law at Bloomington where he was a member of ATO fraternity. After graduation he and his father founded the firm of Hanaghan & Hanaghan. He was an active member of the Dayton Bar Associationduring the nearly 50 years he practiced law. He loved Dayton and was proud to support many worthy Dayton organizations in his career.Dennis and Patti who married in 2005 were always grateful they found each other. Perfectly matched, they set aboutcreating a well-lived life that included a beautiful melded family and hosts of friends whose prayers continued tosupport them as they journeyed through the last difficult nine years. They created many memorable moments in the busy 15 years they were privileged to share. "Making the most ofevery day", Dennis and Patti were an inseparable team until the end of Dennis' beautiful life.Dennis loved golf, traveling, gardening, laughing, telling stories and enjoying every day with Patti, his children, grandchildren and friends. He will be remembered as an entertaining raconteur by his family & friends. He was an avid golfer and a member of NCR Country Club, where he served on the Board for many years. He was also a member of Bonita Bay Country Club, where he enjoyed golf, neighbors & friends at Bonita Bay.Dennis was a beloved husband, father and grandfather "Papa", who was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph John Hanaghan and Eleanor Lillian Mayer-Hanaghan and his nephew, Kevin M. Lauterbach. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia M. Hanaghan, his children: Mathew (Jennifer) Hanaghan of Boston, MA; Michael (Jessica) Hanaghan ofMissoula, MT; Mary Claire (Seth) Coalson of Centerville, OH & Kimberly (Fernando) Contreras of Kettering, OH; his 8 grandchildren: Nate & Will Hanaghan of Boston, MA; Charlotte & Willow Hanaghan of Missoula; Ellis & Isla Coalson of Centerville; and, Sofia & Bella Contreras of Kettering. Sister, Patricia Whisler of Kettering and her children: Lynn "Muffy" (Rick) Herman of Springboro and their children Bridie & Lillie and Greg (Carrie) Lauterbach of Oakwood and their children: Kevin & Ellie.A very special thanks to his loving and dedicated care-givers, Heidi & Kim who helped Patti care for him every day; his therapists; his gifted doctors at University of Cincinnati,Cleveland Clinic, Shepard Center, Atlanta and especially Dr. Sheital Bavishi of The Ohio State University and Dr. Steven Burdette of Miami Valley Hospital/Premier. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions in Dennis' name to: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH, 45409. A private graveside service was held at WoodlandCemetery with Father Chris Worland of St. Albert's officiating. A Celebration of a Life will be held for Dennis post-covid. Send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook at



