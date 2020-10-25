1/1
Dennis HART
1953 - 2020
HART, Dennis A.

Age 67, of Trotwood, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Christ Hospital in

Cincinnati. Dennis was born

July 17, 1953, in Dayton to the late Ralph (Jr.) & Miriam E. (Brown) Hart. He retired in 2005 from General Motors with 32 years of service. Dennis was an avid camper, enjoyed golfing and was an accomplished operator of radio-controlled planes and boats. He is survived by his loving wife of the past 37 years, Shirley J. (Sivils) Hart; three daughters, Jennifer Weiner & her husband, Todd, Sharon Garcia and Jeannie Wright; brother, Randall Hart & his wife, Tracy; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Miranda, Tabitha, Alexis, Layla, Chelsea, Anthony and Shelby, and 2 great-grandchildren Kelsey and Casey. The family will be

receiving friends from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dennis to Optimus

Prosthetics of Dayton, 8517 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45414, phone number 937-454-1900. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Vandalia United Methodist Church
OCT
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Vandalia United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
