KELLY, Dennis Michael Age 65, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Dennis was born to the late John Howard and Mary Jane (nee Haines) Kelly in Dayton, OH on November 28, 1953. Dennis served in the US Coast Guard and worked as a plumber for most of his life. He is survived by his sister, Patty Kelly (Mark) Hochwalt; 2 nieces; 1 nephew. Private family services. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
