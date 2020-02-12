|
KENT, Dennis E. Age 78, passed away February 9, 2020. He was born March 25, 1941. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Halina (nèe Wachowski) Kent. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Smith) Kent; his brothers, Douglas Kent, David (Kimberly) Kent; his sister, Dianne (Richard) Froese; his three children, Elizabeth "Lisa" Gobbi, Anne-Marie (John) Klarin, Mark (Jane) Kent; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He also had friends across the country from his many years in sales. Dennis worked in the hand soap industry for many years. After he retired from soap, he became a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Dayton. Dennis enjoyed history, old cars, old movies and cats - especially the rescue cats he and Debra were able to share their home with over the years. A memorial service will be held at the Dayton Theatre Guild, in Dayton's historic Oregon District, on February 22, 2020. Doors open at 9:30 am, with the memorial at 10:30 am, and reception to follow in the lobby. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, Dennis has requested donations be made to the Dayton Theatre Guild, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, or the Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com, to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020