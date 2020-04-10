|
KRAUSE, Dennis A. 78, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Hillspring of Springboro. He was born in Hamilton on April 25, 1941 to parents Charles and Louise (Goetz) Krause. Dennis worked in the field of sales for several industries. He served his country in the United States Navy. Dennis was a member of Holy Family Parish. Dennis is survived by his wife, M. Ellen (Bishop) Krause; son, Christopher Krause; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Fish; brothers, Charles K. Krause Jr. & Roger W. Krause; and grandson, William Fish. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister - Carol W. Powers. Services will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2020