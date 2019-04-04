|
LaVIGNE, Dr. Dennis Roland Age 74, of Kettering Ohio, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Leonard Living Community. Dennis was born on June 5, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Paul and Betty (Zitka) LaVigne. He was preceded in death by his brother, Warren LaVigne. Dennis is survived by his children, Virginia (Sam) Dowse, Gregory (Carrie) LaVigne, and Todd LaVigne, five grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Alexandra, Cora, Connor and Evan. Dennis earned a BA from Monmouth College (Illinois), where he met and married his wife Madelyn Witt. He also earned an MA in Economics from Miami of Ohio (Oxford) and held a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign). His career spanned 40 years in both teaching at Illinois Wesleyan University and in leadership roles at financial institutions across the country. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, www.worldwildlife.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019