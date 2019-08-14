|
MARTIN, Dennis A. "Denny" Age 74 of Centerville, passed away August 11, 2019. Denny was born in Dayton on May 16, 1945 to Robert and Doris Martin (Chapen). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail DeMoss of Covington. Denny is survived by his daughter Jennifer Clarke and her husband Michael of Kettering. He was an adoring grandfather to Bradley Filbrun (Tori Wells) and Jenna Manning, and Great Grandpa to Skylynn and Sadie. Denny is also survived by his sister, Cindy Hall and her husband Alan of Englewood and several nieces and nephews. Denny graduated from Patterson Co-op High School in 1963, and went on to proudly serve 4 years in the United States Air Force, stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He was a member of American Legion Post 598 in Kettering, a 50 year member of the Falcon Club in Dayton as well as a member of the DASC Softball Hall of Fame. Retired from GM Truck and Bus in Moraine, Denny was an avid fan of Dayton Flyer basketball, Ohio State Football, the Cincinnati Reds and especially his beloved Cleveland Browns. His love of bowling started at a young age and was passed along from his parents down to his daughter and grandchildren. The years of these involvements brought many special friends into Denny's life. He cherished these relationships. Our father and grandfather shared his great sense of humor, intense wit and above all else, his undying support and love with us every day. We will carry this with us always and cherish you for eternity. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to for their continued support and requests that donations be made to Hospice in lieu of flowers. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. One More And We'll All Go
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019