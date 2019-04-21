McCREIGHT, Dennis J. "Denny" 70 was born in Dayton, Ohio October 22, 1948, passed away November 20, 2018. Denny was a proud United States Marine Corp veteran having served in Vietnam 1969 - 1970; thankful for the lifelong friendships of fellow Marine's Ted Schuler and Mark Dodd (deceased 2014), and Mark's son Chad (wife Lynda) Dodd. He graduated from Wright State University with a B.S. in Business, and earned his Certified Public Accountant certification, spending over 40 years in public and private sectors of Financial Management with the majority of years in the construction industry. His love for The Ohio State University football cannot be put into words. Denny leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of nearly 50 years Irene "Rena", he was preceded in death by his parents John F. and Dorothy (Henn) McCreight. Also surviving are a sisters Carolyn (deceased husband John) Good of Beavercreek, Ohio, niece Jackie (husband David) Pennington, great-nephews Andy, Robby, great-niece Valerie and Goddaughter/niece Cathy (husband Terry) Schwarzman-Teague , great-nieces Holly ad Heather and their father Gerald); brother Ronald (wife Julia) McCreight of Greenvile, SC and brother David (wife Gail) of Troy, Ohio, niece Jessica (husband Scott) Brown and two very special aunts, Barb Henn & Ruth Sorensen. His family would like to thank for their wonderful guiding support through this time. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and health professionals that helped along the way. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or any Veteran Organizations that support our men and women serving our country. There will be a Memorial Mass, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1000 West Wenger Road, Englewood with Rev. James Seibert C.PP.S. celebrant. Tobias Funeral Home Englewood Chapel handled arrangements. Messages of support to Denny's family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. USMC hymn: "Should the Army and the Navy visit the heavenly scenes they will find the streets guarded by the United States Marines". SEMPER FI! Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary