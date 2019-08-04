|
MEYER, Dennis E. Born August 18, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Helen E, Meyer; brother, Fredrick L. "Freddy" Meyer; uncle, Roscoe Lindsey, and several cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019