1/
Dennis MILLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLS, Dennis E.

Age 71 of Beavercreek Twp., Ohio, passed away on December 1st, 2020. He was born in Artemus, Kentucky, and is preceded in death by his parents, Axie and Earl Mills, and his in-laws, Ray and Jean Simila. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy, and numerous wonderful relatives and friends. Dennis served as an MP in the Army in Fort Carson, Colorado. He completed his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Dayton. Dennis was proud to serve his

community as a police officer in a variety of roles, including former Chief Deputy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office. He finished his career in retirement from the Dayton Police

Department. Dennis was a kind and generous person, who was always willing to help others. Private family inurnment will be held at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite animal charity in Dennis's name to honor his love of animals. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved