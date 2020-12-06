Age 71 of Beavercreek Twp., Ohio, passed away on December 1st, 2020. He was born in Artemus, Kentucky, and is preceded in death by his parents, Axie and Earl Mills, and his in-laws, Ray and Jean Simila. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy, and numerous wonderful relatives and friends. Dennis served as an MP in the Army in Fort Carson, Colorado. He completed his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Dayton. Dennis was proud to serve hiscommunity as a police officer in a variety of roles, including former Chief Deputy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office. He finished his career in retirement from the Dayton PoliceDepartment. Dennis was a kind and generous person, who was always willing to help others. Private family inurnment will be held at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite animal charity in Dennis's name to honor his love of animals. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at



