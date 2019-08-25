|
MOREFIELD, Dennis R. Age 73 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 10, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Eileen Morefield. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Todd Morefield; and sister, Gayle Wade. Dennis is survived by his significant other, Mary Hughey; brother, Ronald (Terri) Morefield; sons, Timothy (Susie) Liddy, Mark Liddy, Bobbie (Vita) Hankey; step-sons, David (Tina) Williams Jr., Daniel Williams; grandchildren, Timothy Williams, Rayne, Kyle, Ashley and Danellie Liddy, Michelle, Stacy and Bobbie Hankey, Jr., Rachel, Matthew and Sarah Williams; brother-in-law, Charles Wade; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services held on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Burial in Poplar Hill Cemetery. Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019