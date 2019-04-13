ROSS, Dennis Wayne Age 66, of Ross, Ohio passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of George and Anna Belle (Hauser) Ross. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1970 and on June 19, 1976, he married Barbara Miller at Venice Presbyterian Church in Ross. He was employed for many years at Cincinnati Coin Laundry. He is survived by his wife Barbara Ross; his mother, Anna Belle Ross; four children, Melissa (Ben) Ramstetter, Natasha Ross, David Ross, and Matthew (Kammie) Ross; ten grandchildren, Jasmine, Hannah, Drake, Olivia, Zoe, Kaylee, Kyler, Delilah, Zachary, and Savanah; four sisters, Carol (James) McCreary, Peggy (Roger) Eldridge, Geri (John) Meyer, and Pat (Thurman) Logsdon; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, George Ross, Jr. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecker Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary