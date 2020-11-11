1/1
Dennis Westendorf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTENDORF, Dennis J.

Age 63 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Gem City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his parents,

Martin and Leatrice (Hawkins) Westendorf. He is survived by four brothers, Richard (Brenda) Westendorf, David Westendorf, Kenneth (Karen) Westendorf, and Jerry Westendorf, as well as a sister, Carol Napier, and several

nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 8-10 a.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH, 45432. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH, 45420 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in

Dennis' memory. Condolences for the family can be made at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved