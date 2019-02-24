BISHOP, Dennis William Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Center. He was born on November 4, 1940 in Hamilton, the son of the late Elsie and Opal (Staneky) Bishop. Dennis was a U.S. Marine Veteran and was an active member of Eaton Road Church of God. Dennis was an engineer retiring from Hamilton Caster and Manufacturing Company. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda (Ashton) Bishop; two sons, Dennis W. Bishop II and Duane Bishop; grandson, Kasey Bishop; great-grandson, Paxton Bishop; and his sister, Susan Bishop-Baker and her husband Duke. Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Eaton Road Church of God with Dr. Dale French officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1-2pm prior to services. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary