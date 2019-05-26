Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis WOODWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis WOODWARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis WOODWARD Obituary
WOODWARD, Dennis F. "Woody" Age 79, of Beavercreek, OH formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church, 209 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270, at 11am, with a visitation an hour before. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mobery, MO. A Memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Parish at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.