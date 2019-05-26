|
|
WOODWARD, Dennis F. "Woody" Age 79, of Beavercreek, OH formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church, 209 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270, at 11am, with a visitation an hour before. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mobery, MO. A Memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Parish at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019