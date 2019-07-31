|
|
BAILEY, Denver Age 76 of Fairfield, passed away at UC Medical Center on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Denver was born in Richmond, Kentucky on September 20, 1942 to Denver and Ruby F. (King) Bailey. Denver enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Free Masons. He worked for GM for 39 years retiring in 2002. Denver was a long time member of Princeton Pike Church of God. On August 2, 1963, he married Barbara Richardson and together they had three children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Did you hear about the wooden horse??? Denver is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Bailey; his children, Denny (Marsha) Bailey, Amy (James) Hopkins, and Kami (Durwin) Kidd; his grandchildren, DJ, Andrew, Joel, Katlyn, Carson, Elizabeth, Stephan, Stephen (Kristin), Andrew (Erica), Sarah, Adam, and Sammy; his great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Elijah, Elene, and Nash; his sister, Sue and numerous other family members and friends. Denver was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Princeton Pike Church of God.
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019