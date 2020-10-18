1/1
Denver HOLLAND
1941 - 2020
HOLLAND, Denver Denver Holland, 79, of of Middletown, Ohio, departed this life October 4, 2020. Denver was born July 29, 1941, at Frontier Nursing Service, Hyden, Kentucky, to Jim and Sophia (Bowling) Holland of Bear Branch, Kentucky. Denver was an owner-operator truck driver with Aetna Freight Lines for 40 years. He was a hard worker and good provider for his family. His co-workers have commented on how he helped and encouraged new drivers. He enjoyed the simple things like a good meal, his favorite chair, a tv show, his trusty tools, and being home. He had many sayings that we will remember. Denver will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Denver is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Hacker) Holland; son, Kenneth Wayne Holland of Gahanna, Ohio; daughter, Mattie Katherine (Kathy) Shiflet, son-in-law Bobby Shiflet, grandsons Wesley and Warren Shiflet, all of Paris, Kentucky; brother, Kenneth (Bernett) Holland of Manchester, Kentucky; Two sisters, Oda Ledford of Germantown, Ohio, and Lena (Clint) Bishop of Bear Branch, Kentucky, as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward (Jean) Holland of Bear Branch, Kentucky. Services were held October 8, 2020, at Britton Funeral Home, burial followed at Swafford Branch Cemetery, Manchester, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation at https://crhcf.org/donate/.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
(606) 598-2121
