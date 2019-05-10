HUBBARD, Denver E. Age 75 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019. He was born January 22, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Denver D. and Christine (nee Robinson) Hubbard. On July 3, 1965 in Cincinnati he married Winifred Hughes. Mr. Hubbard was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving in the Vietnam War. He was a long time firefighter for the City of Cincinnati. He was raised as a Master Mason in the Western Hills Masonic Lodge, was a member of the Colerain Masonic Lodge #759 and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati. He was also a member and officer of the Hugh Watson American Legion Post 530 in Greenhills. He is survived by his wife Winifred Hubbard; two sons Wayne Hubbard and Steve Hubbard; 5 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; 3 sisters Virginia (Charles) Burton, Bonnie (Carl) Burns, and Karen (Larry) Noiman; 2 brothers William (Beverly) Hubbard and Donald Hubbard. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ronald Hubbard and his sister Roberta Bays. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Masonic Lodge Service at 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony. The funeral service will held at 10:00 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow with full military honors in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary