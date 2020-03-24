Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Xenia Church of Christ
444 Country Club Drive
Xenia, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Xenia Church of Christ
444 Country Club Drive
Xenia, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Byron Cemetery
Fairborn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denver MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denver MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denver MASON Obituary
MASON, Denver "Josh" Age 86, of Springfield, OH, went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Fanny Mason; sisters, Nancy Gilliam and Bessie Mason and brothers, Landon, Perry, Clyde, Dave and Denvil Mason. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dora Mason; daughters, Tammy (Gary) Yowler and Brenda Mason; son, Denver (Cindy) Mason; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) South, Holly Yowler Riggle, Megan and Emmy Mason and Ricardo, Dalila, Marel and Alba Gavarrete and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Abigail South, Russell Riggle, Joshua, Liliana, Jenny and Alex Gavarrete and Cailee, Lexie and Sammie Reyes. Denver loved farming, gardening and his animals. He also enjoyed listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music, watching westerns on MeTV and spending time with his beloved family. He was a good Christian who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Xenia Church of Christ, 444 Country Club Drive, Xenia, OH 45385 with burial to immediately follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Visitation will be from 12pm until the time of service at church on Thursday. The family requests no flowers or memorial contributions be sent. Online condolences may be sent to the family a www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -