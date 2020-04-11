|
HOWARD, Denzil "Rusty" Age 96, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020 at Bickford of Middletown. He was born January 10, 1924 to Proctor and Maggie (Kennaird) Howard in Dehart/West Liberty, KY. He served in the U.S. Marines during WWII with an honorable discharge but then was called back to serve as part of a Special Guard for President Roosevelt until his death. On returning home, he worked for Armco Steel for 39 years as a Pickler Leader, retiring in 1986. After retirement, he worked for 15 years as an Ambassador for Baker-Stevens Funeral Home. He was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God, Middletown American Legion Post # 218 and the Honorable Kentucky Colonels. Denzil is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dolores Howard; sons, Gregory (Jean Ann) Howard of Heath, OH and Geoffrey (Rebecca) Howard of Middletown, OH; grandsons, David (Bhuvvi) and Nicholas (Lisa) Howard; great-grandchildren, Oliva, Henry and Ellora and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers and 2 sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Entombment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020