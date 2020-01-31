Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Depmma RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Depmma RILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Depmma RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Deonna Age 61, of Dayton, OH; died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Deonna was born in Middletown, OH on July 29, 1958 to the late Johnny and Mary (Spencer) Bray. Deonna was employed in accounting with Woolpert for the past 20 years. Deonna is survived by her son, Trevyn (Alisha) Riley; three grandchildren, Samantha, Madison and Jakoby; her mother, Patty Riddell; her brother, Ron Riddell. Funeral Services are 1pm Monday February 3, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Depmma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -