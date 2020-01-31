|
|
RILEY, Deonna Age 61, of Dayton, OH; died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Deonna was born in Middletown, OH on July 29, 1958 to the late Johnny and Mary (Spencer) Bray. Deonna was employed in accounting with Woolpert for the past 20 years. Deonna is survived by her son, Trevyn (Alisha) Riley; three grandchildren, Samantha, Madison and Jakoby; her mother, Patty Riddell; her brother, Ron Riddell. Funeral Services are 1pm Monday February 3, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020