Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derral MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derral MORGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derral MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN, Derral E. Age 63 of West Carrollton passed away Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Derral worked for more than 40 years for PSI in Springboro. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Betty Jean and Thurmon Mullins, sister; Pam Krest, brother; George Morgan and father-in-law; Thomas C. Langford. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 40 years, Sharon (Langford) Morgan, daughter; Carla Jo (Bill) Morgan, grandkids; Jaden, Donovan, Vivica, Gabriel, and Raven, son; Matthew T. Morgan. Mother-in-law; Joann Langford, sisters:; Sharon Farnham, Carolyn Dennison, brother; Rick Morgan, nieces and nephews; Andria, Jerad, Chris, Regina, Jeff, Jennifer, Donna Jean, Ricky, Kevin, Patrick (Angie), Allison Beckner, Jessica and Erin Langford, Holli Spencer, Leslie Langford, great nieces; Charlee Langford, Sophia Beckner, Lainy Spencer, great nephew; Ryan Spencer, many dear friends and loving neighbors. Visitation will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday following the visitation at the funeral home. Chaplain Lucas VanAusdall will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derral's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now