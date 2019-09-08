|
|
MORGAN, Derral E. Age 63 of West Carrollton passed away Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Derral worked for more than 40 years for PSI in Springboro. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Betty Jean and Thurmon Mullins, sister; Pam Krest, brother; George Morgan and father-in-law; Thomas C. Langford. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 40 years, Sharon (Langford) Morgan, daughter; Carla Jo (Bill) Morgan, grandkids; Jaden, Donovan, Vivica, Gabriel, and Raven, son; Matthew T. Morgan. Mother-in-law; Joann Langford, sisters:; Sharon Farnham, Carolyn Dennison, brother; Rick Morgan, nieces and nephews; Andria, Jerad, Chris, Regina, Jeff, Jennifer, Donna Jean, Ricky, Kevin, Patrick (Angie), Allison Beckner, Jessica and Erin Langford, Holli Spencer, Leslie Langford, great nieces; Charlee Langford, Sophia Beckner, Lainy Spencer, great nephew; Ryan Spencer, many dear friends and loving neighbors. Visitation will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday following the visitation at the funeral home. Chaplain Lucas VanAusdall will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019