Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Burial
Following Services
West Memory Gardens
DERRICK BOLDEN


1971 - 2020
DERRICK BOLDEN Obituary
BOLDEN, Derrick 49, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Derrick was born on February 24, 1971 in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Bolden in 2014 and his maternal grandmother Helen Turner. Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother Edna Bolden, sister's Vickie Howell of Columbus, Edith (Robert) Bunch of Englewood, Abbie (Eddy) Mays of MI, Dana (Belinda) Bolden of Dayton, brother Raymond Turner of Englewood. There will be a gathering of family and friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of Derricks life at 11:00 am with Pastor Cory Pruitt presiding. Burial will follow in West Memory Gardens. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with his family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
