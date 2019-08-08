|
FUDGE, Derrick Ramon 57, of Springfield, Ohio passed away August 4, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1961 in Buffalo, NY to the late Johnnie Mae Fudge and James Muieler. He is survived by one son, Dion (Donita) Green; one granddaughter, Niara Green; two sisters, Sherrie Fudge-Galloway and Twyla (Randy) Southall; three brothers, Roderick Fudge, Leonard Fudge and Jeffrey Fudge and a host of other relatives. Visitation is Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant Street entrance. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 8, 2019