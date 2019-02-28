Home

VINSON, Derrick Born November 13, 1946 in Middletown, Ohio to Walter and Mary E. Vinson, passed away February 26, 2019 age 72. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters: Phyllis Hunter and Louella Vinson, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11am at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019
