RODGERS, Desi Raeann 5 1/2 years old, passed away July 13, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 26, 2014 in Springfield, the daughter of Naomi Schutte-Smith and Nicholas Rodgers. Desi is survived by her beloved parents and her grandparents; Christy Chapman (Michael Adamson), Connie Schutte, Dan Smith, and Christy Smith, great grandma; Susan Smith, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was also looking forward to the birth of a baby brother in October. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
