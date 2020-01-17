Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Despina LOUKOUMDIS


1932 - 2020
LOUKOUMIDIS, Despina D. 87, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 20, 1932 in Arnissa, Greece the daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Vafiadou) Papayiandis. She worked with her husband operating Jim Loukoumidis Furs for a number of years and was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Survivors include her husband Dimitrios "Jim" Loukoumidis; five children and spouses, John (Lisa) Loukoumidis, George (Stacey) Loukoumidis, Peter (Regina) Loukoumidis, Sophia (Todd) Keller and Marianthi (Dan) Siegel; fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and one great grandson. Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday in the Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
