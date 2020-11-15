1/1
Devin WILSON
1994 - 2020
WILSON, Devin

Age 26, born January 28, 1994, in Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Patty Cowherd, Marie Taylor; brother, Ronald V.

Wilson. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mesha Cowherd; father, Ronald

(Kathryn) Wilson; sisters, Lamesha Cowherd, Natasha Skipper; brother, Jeffery

Wilson; a host of family and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, November 17, at Blessed Rock Church, 17 Whitmore Ave. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:00 AM
Blessed Rock Church
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Blessed Rock Church
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
