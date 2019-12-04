|
|
PATER, Devona Jo Age 50 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1969 in Hamilton the daughter of Rebecca and the late William Gabbard. On July 7, 1991 she married the love of her life Larry Pater. She is survived by her loving husband of over 28 years Larry Pater; one daughter Rebecca Pater; her mother Rebecca Gabbard; one brother Marc (Claire) Gabbard; one sister Juanita (Thomas) Shobe; two nieces Charlotte (Justin) Scott and Amanda (Trent) Starrett; and one great nephew Elijah Scott. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Madison Pater. Visitation will be on Thursday December 5, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor David Haarmayer officiating. Burial to follow in Venice Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019