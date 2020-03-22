Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Resources
More Obituaries for DeWayne CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeWayne CAMPBELL II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeWayne CAMPBELL II Obituary
CAMPBELL II, DeWayne E. "Dane" 64, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dane was born on November 24, 1955, in Bellefonte, PA, the only son of the late DeWayne Sr. and Sylvia Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Jo (Minnick) Campbell; sons, DeWayne (Jessica) Campbell III and Jeremy Campbell; sisters, Betty (Richard) McKiniack, Marylee Ilminen, Vickie (Tim) Gerou, Kimmie Jo McMillan, Casey (George) Heussner and Dawna Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a step-son, Troy Donahoe; and his beloved dog "Bucky" whom he missed terribly. Dane previously worked for the Harley Davidson factory in WI, EMD in Chicago, IL and Honeywell in Urbana, OH and Chicago, IL. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, having huge bonfires and enjoyed every minute he could spend with family and friends. Dane also enjoyed working out. A celebration of his life will be held in Ligonier, PA in July. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, OH. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeWayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -