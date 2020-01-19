Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Dewey GLAZIER
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Dewey GLAZIER Obituary
GLAZIER, Dewey W. Age 87 of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties surrounded by his family. He was born on June 20, 1932 in Batavia, NY, the son of the late Clarence & Ethel (Clendenon) Glazier. Mr. Glazier attended Alfred University in Alfred, NY; honorably served his country in the U.S. Army; he was a retired Salesman, a member of the Batavia Masonic Lodge F & AM # 475, Bolivar Lodge F & AM #82 in Eaton, Germantown Masonic Lodge #257, and was a member of Concord Road United Church of Christ in Eaton. He is survived by his daughters, Cheri Glazier and Sandy (Don) Hagins; his grandchildren, Whitney (Mo) Pedro, Olivia (Jonathan) Sanders, Chad (Lindsey) Hagins, Joshua (Crystal) Hagins, and Joanna (Neal) Colegate; 12 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Please share condolence at daltonfh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 19, 2020
