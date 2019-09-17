|
MINTON, Dewey Age 86, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Citrus Springs Memorial Hospital in Citrus Springs, Florida. Dewey formerly resided in Hamilton, Ohio and Brookville, Indiana. He was born July 19, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio to Joe and Louisa Minton. He had three brothers and two sisters. Dewey worked at Champion Papers in Hamilton for 45 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War Era and a member of the American Legion and AMVETS. He was also a life-time member of the Monkeys Mutual Aid Society in Hamilton as well as a life-time member of the Masons and Shriners. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Minton and Tom Minton, and his parents Joe and Louisa Minton. His wife Kay Minton of Citrus Springs, Florida survives as well as one brother Bob Minton of Hamilton, Ohio; and two sisters, Shirley Sayres of Newton Falls, Ohio and Bonnie Mahaffey of Monroe, Ohio. He had three children, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by good friends in multiple communities. Friends may call at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation 6:00-8:00, Thursday evening, September 19. Funeral 10:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019. Internment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 17, 2019