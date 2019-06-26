|
|
DAVIDSON, Diana L. Age 66 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Marie (Jaynes)Potts. Diana is survived by her children, Robert (Christina) Davidson, Gina (William) Montgomery; grandchildren, Dustin, Phillip and Sapphire Montgomery, Mackenzie Davidson; great-grandchildren, Joey and Phillip Montgomery; siblings, Marsha Potts, Dennis (Sheila) Potts, Timmy Potts, Mark (Erica) Potts, Julie (Dewayne) Kinder and many other extended family and friends. Diana worked for 25 years as an accountant with MVCDC. Friends and family may visit from 11am-1pm on Friday, June 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 26, 2019