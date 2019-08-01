|
KALLIS, MD (Huff/Tracy), Diana Lynn Age 45, of Palm Springs California passed away July 17, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born January 23, 1974 in Denver, Colorado to the late Andrew J. Huff and Yolanda A. Baker (Schwegel). Diana married Jonathan Kallis August 4, 2012. Friends and family remember her as a "Beautiful person, inside and out," strong, bright, engaging, thoughtful, humorous, caring, and knew the value of a smile and a kind word. She truly was a bright and shining star, who positively impacted the lives of so many. Diana graduated from Peebles High School, Wright State University, and received her Medical Degree from University of California (Davis). Dr. Kallis was an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California School of Medicine, Riverside and psychiatrist for The Desert Aids Project. RUHS-BHAssociate Medical Director, Desert Region Board-Certified Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Annie and Harold Schwegel. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Kallis, her Mother, Yolanda Baker (Schwegel), one sister Tanya Fleming (Huff)); three stepsons (Peter, George, and Roger Kallis); and 4 nephews (Austin, William, Trenton, and Elijah), as well as many adoring cousins, aunts, and uncles. The family will receive friends during a "Celebration of Life" gathering (6- 8 pm) Thursday, August 22, at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 East Third Street, Dayton, OH. Additionally, there is a Celebration of Life in Palm Springs CA on September 14, 2019. If friends desire, contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Diana Kallis to the (Wright State University) Boonshoft School of Medicine Excellence Fund, Wright State Physicians Health Center, 725 University Boulevard, Dayton, OH 45435; OR register to be an organ and tissue donor in your State; or a donation made in her memory to the charity of your choosing. "Say not in grief 'she is no more' but in thankfulness that she was."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019